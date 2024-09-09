Pet of the Week: Meet Nugget!

It’s time for our favorite segment, Pet of the Week, and today we’re featuring Nugget! VP of Marketing for the Humane Society of Broward County, Cherie Wachter joined Inside South Florida with this adorable two-year-old, 30-pound pup who is looking for his forever home.

Meet Nugget: Nugget is a sweet little dog who’s currently in a foster home, as the shelter environment made him a bit nervous. In his foster home, he’s settled in wonderfully, though he’s known to steal shoes—not chew them, just hoard them! Nugget would do best in a home with older kids and is perfect for those with condo or apartment weight restrictions.

Humane Society’s Foster Program: Cherie explained the foster program, which gives animals like Nugget a chance to thrive in a home environment. This program allows volunteers to temporarily care for pets, helping them feel more comfortable and making it easier for them to find a forever home. Many foster parents ultimately adopt their foster pets, which is always a welcome outcome!

Adoption Process: If you’re interested in adopting Nugget or any other pet, you can start by completing the pre-adoption application at HumaneBroward.com. Once your application is in, you can visit the adoption kennels, which are open daily at 11 a.m. For pets in foster care, the shelter will help arrange a meet-and-greet.

Adoption Fees:



Adult dogs (6 months and older): $200

Puppies: $325

Kittens: $125

Adult cats: $80 (Adopt two adult cats and pay one adoption fee!)

The adoption fee includes spaying/neutering, microchipping, preliminary vaccinations, a bag of Purina One pet food, and 14 days of limited healthcare from BCA Animal Hospitals.

For more information about Nugget or to check out other adoptable pets, visit HumaneBroward.com.