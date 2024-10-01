Pet of the Week: Meet Starla from the Humane Society of Broward County

This week, Inside South Florida features a special guest from the Humane Society of Broward County—VP of Marketing, Cherie Wachter, who joins us with Starla, an adorable two-year-old dog looking for her forever home. Starla, believed to be a mix of English Bulldog and American Bulldog, was found as a stray and is full of affection and curiosity. Described as a "low rider" due to her short legs, Starla is the perfect companion for anyone looking for a cozy couch buddy.

If you're interested in adopting Starla or any other pet, the process is simple. Visit the Humane Society's website, humanebroward.com, to complete a pre-adoption application. The adoption fee for dogs over six months old is $200, which includes spaying or neutering, a microchip, vaccinations, a heartworm test, and a free bag of pet food. The shelter is open for walk-ins every day at 11 a.m.

In addition to adopting, the Humane Society is hosting its annual "Blessing of the Animals" event in early October, where pets can be blessed by Father Joe. Visit the website for more details.

As Cherie highlighted, pets provide unconditional love and can bring joy and health benefits, including encouraging more outdoor activity. For more information about Starla or other available pets, visit humanebroward.com.