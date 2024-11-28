Pet of the Week: Meet Sunset, the Feisty Feline Looking for Her Forever Home

This week on Inside South Florida, Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County introduced us to Sunset, a tiny 8-week-old kitten with a big personality and an even bigger heart. Despite her rough start darting through traffic and being rescued from under a car, Sunset is as friendly, playful, and loving as they come. At just two pounds, this "purr machine" is ready to bring joy to her future forever home.

Sunset is ready for adoption! At the Humane Society of Broward County, all pets are spayed or neutered before heading to their new families. Sunset meets the weight requirement, so her spay procedure can be completed right away, and she'll be ready to go home the same afternoon. If you’ve been searching for a playful and affectionate companion, Sunset is waiting to meet you!

Skip the Black Friday crowds and head to the Humane Society for their Black Fur-Day Adoption Special. On this day, select dogs and cats will have their adoption fees covered, while pets a year or older will have half-price adoption fees. It’s a heartwarming way to find your next furry family member just in time for the holidays.

If you miss Black Fur-Day, don’t worry—the Humane Society of Broward County is open seven days a week (closed on Thanksgiving) for adoptions. With so many pets waiting for their forever homes, any day is a great day to visit and fall in love.

Explore adoptable pets, complete a pre-adoption application, and stay updated by visiting their website, HumaneBroward.com.