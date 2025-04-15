Pet of the Week: Why Spring Isn’t Just Bunny Season—It’s Adoption Season, Too!

Spring has sprung, and what better way to celebrate than with a fluffy friend? Cherie Wachter, VP of Marketing from the Humane Society of Broward County, joined Inside South Florida with an extra special guest—Bluebell, a gentle bunny in need of a forever home.

While rabbits may seem like the perfect seasonal companion—especially around Easter—Cherie was quick to remind viewers that bunnies are more than cute accessories for a holiday basket.

“Bunnies have feelings,” she emphasized. “They are like other pets. They need exercise and a regular, healthy diet, so they require a lot of work. Just because they're little doesn't mean that they're good gifts for little kids. They are very fragile. Most bunnies don't like to be picked up and carried around. It's very rare that you have one that wants to go on adventures with you.”

Cherie shared that while some rabbits can be trained to do tricks—even agility with clicker training—they’re generally fragile animals who prefer staying close to the ground rather than being picked up. A proper bunny setup, she explained, includes a large indoor pen, cardboard boxes, and chew toys to keep them stimulated and safe. They also need consistent access to timothy hay and fresh leafy greens.

“They can live anywhere from probably eight to twelve or thirteen, years, and they require vet care just like any other pet,” she added.

So what makes rabbits great companions? For starters, they’re calm, quiet, and a great match for plant-based households—especially those with extra produce from a home garden. “They can provide comfort and love,” said Cherie. “And again, the more time you spend with your pet, I think you're going to have that unique bond with your bunny.”

For those considering adopting more than one, she advised caution: bonding bunnies is a slow, thoughtful process. “It's not just putting two rabbits together and hope they work it out. There is a process,” she joked. “It's like dating.”

Thankfully, the Humane Society of Broward County helps guide new pet parents through the process. When adopting a bunny from the shelter, the rabbit is already spayed or neutered, which helps with bonding and long-term care.

Interested adopters can visithumanebroward.com to fill out a pre-adoption application before stopping by the shelter. The adoption department is open daily at 11 a.m., and appointments are not required.

Whether you’re ready for a sweet solo companion like Bluebell or looking to bond a pair, now is a great time to consider adopting a bunny—and learning everything that comes with it.