Pet Parenting on a Budget: Expert Tips from Global Pet Expo

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Pet Buzz. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida caught up with pet industry expert Charlotte Reed at the Global Pet Expo, where she shared her top budget-friendly finds for keeping your furry friends happy and healthy this spring. As pet care costs continue to rise, Charlotte is all about helping owners save money without sacrificing quality—and her latest discoveries prove it's possible.

Tevra Pet

One major trend Charlotte highlighted is affordability, especially during flea and tick season. She recommends Activate and Active Spot II from Tevra Pet—waterproof, vet-quality treatments for both dogs and cats that cost just $7.49 per dose, compared to name-brand options at $42 per dose. "It kills fleas, eggs, larva, ticks and mosquitoes—and most importantly, it repels," she shared. For more information, visit TevraPet.com.

Loving Pets

When it comes to treats, Charlotte praised Natural Value from Loving Pets. These USA-made goodies come in duck, beef, and chicken varieties, with large pieces perfect for breaking into smaller portions, making them last longer—especially handy for multi-pet households like Charlotte's. For more information, visit LovingPetsProducts.com.

Oineisall

Grooming is another key area where owners can save. Charlotte showcased the Oneisall 8-in-1 grooming system, a compact and affordable unit with blow-dry and vacuum tools, six clipper combs, and clear, easy-to-follow instructions. “In a few weeks, you can groom like a professional. This unit, with all of these tools, is less than one grooming for standard poodle,” she explained. For more information, visit oneisall.com.

Vetality

For pets dealing with stress and anxiety, Charlotte recommends Harmony Pet’s line of calming diffusers, collars, and sprays that mimic the natural pheromones from mother dogs and cats, helping pets feel safe and soothed—especially useful during travel or vet visits.

To keep up with Charlotte’s pet-saving tips and advice, tune in to her syndicated radio show The Pet Buzz or visit her website, ThePetBuzz.com, for the latest from pet expos and beyond.