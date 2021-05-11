Pet tips for everything from feeding to cloning

It’s National Pet Month and according to the 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of US HH or 85 million families own a pet. During the Pandemic, however, pet adoption jumped and 93% of those with a “Pandemic Pet” reported a better sense of well-being according to a new survey by Rover.com. They provide us with unconditional love and companionship and Colleen Burns is here to share some ways we can give back to our pets and even suggest a service that will clone them for when the time comes.

One way to show your pet you love them as much as they love you is, of course, treats. If you want to keep them healthy but also give them a little indulgence, Nudges Natural Dog Treats offer real chicken and beef. They're sold nationwide as well as on their website, and come in a variety of flavors.

Pet hair can get everywhere and can be hard to clean up. The Roomba I7+ Robot vacuum can be activated from your phone or even by your voice to help sweep up hairballs. It docks and empties itself automatically, making the process even easier. Bathing and grooming can also decrease shedding. Using the HandsOn Gloves will help you deshed your dog or cat while bathing or even just petting them. The glove also massages your pet, helping them stay calm and feel their best.

The hardest part about being a pet owner is knowing that one day you'll have to say goodbye to your fur baby. ViaGen Pets will store genetic material from your pet even if you're not sure that cloning is for you. For $1,600 the company sends you a kit to take to your veterinarian, who will then administer an oral swab. ViaGen will keep that swab until you decide if you want to clone your pet. Cloning can cost up to $50,000.

Whichever way you show your pet love, make sure you give them a little extra for National Pet Month!

