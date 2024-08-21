PETA Highlights Ongoing Issues at Miami Seaquarium and SeaWorld

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Peta. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Amanda Brody, an Assistant Manager and Senior Campaigner from PETA, recently joined Inside South Florida to shed light on the welfare issues at the Miami Seaquarium and other marine parks like SeaWorld. She spoke passionately about the mistreatment of animals held in captivity for entertainment purposes, specifically highlighting the tragic story of Lolita, the beloved Orca, and Corky, the longest-captive orca in the world.

Amanda detailed the disturbing conditions at the Miami Seaquarium, where animals have been subjected to inadequate care for decades. She described how the facility has kept animals in small, dilapidated enclosures and even starved them to force them to perform tricks for food. The Seaquarium has repeatedly failed to comply with the minimum standards set by the Federal Animal Welfare Act, leading to numerous citations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Among the most concerning incidents were cases where a dolphin ingested dangerous items like a two-inch nail, plastic, and chunks of concrete, and another dolphin sustained multiple broken ribs. The Seaquarium also failed to provide necessary veterinary care to animals showing signs of illness and distress.

Lolita, an Orca who spent 53 years in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium, became a symbol of the plight of marine animals in captivity. She was captured from the wild at a young age and spent her entire life in what was known as the world’s smallest orca tank. Amanda recounted how Lolita was unable to dive deep or swim far distances and lived without the companionship of another orca since 1980, after her tank mate Hugo died from repeatedly bashing his head into the tank wall.

Lolita’s death in the summer of 2023 marked the end of a long campaign by PETA and local activists to secure better living conditions for her. Amanda noted that Miami-Dade County is now working to evict the Seaquarium, signaling hope for the remaining animals.

The conversation then turned to Corky, the oldest captive orca in the world, who has been held at SeaWorld San Diego. Amanda shared how Corky has been confined to a tiny tank, forced to swim in endless circles, and perform tricks for decades. Corky was captured off the coast of British Columbia at just four years old and was later used for breeding, though none of her offspring survived.

Amanda revealed that a seaside sanctuary is being prepared for Corky in her home waters, urging SeaWorld to release her before it’s too late. She emphasized that more than 40 orcas have already died at SeaWorld parks, highlighting the urgent need for change.

Amanda concluded with a plea for viewers to help end the exploitation of marine animals by avoiding visits to marine parks like the Miami Seaquarium and SeaWorld. She encouraged people to visit PETA’s website to learn more and to urge SeaWorld to release Corky and other captive animals to seaside sanctuaries.

For more information on how to support this cause, visit peta.org.