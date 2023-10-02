PetSmart is Shedding a Light on What You Can Do for Pet Awareness Day

Pet Advocate & President of PetSmart Charities, Aimee Gilbreath, joined Inside South Florida to discuss Pet Awareness Day and ways you can get involved to help the estimated 30 million hungry pets in the U.S.

“Well, we have a fantastic opportunity for pet parents to get involved today and it's called the Dinner Dance Challenge,” says Gilbreath. “And so, the idea here is that you take a photo or a video of your dog or cat doing the cute things they do like dance and spin and prance and wag when they know they're about to get food. And you post that on Instagram with the hashtag Dinner Dance for Pets, and we have a very generous corporate partner who will make a donation to PetSmart charities for every post.”

For more information, visit Petsmartcharities.org.

