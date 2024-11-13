PFL Champion Impa Kasanganay Shares His Journey and Inspires Young Fighters at Impa’s Refinery

Impa Kasanganay, the 2023 Professional Fighters League (PFL) Light Heavyweight World Champion, is not just aiming for titles but building a legacy at Impa's Refinery, his gym in Miami. The gym offers training in boxing, kickboxing, MMA, and wrestling, all based on his values of hard work, integrity, and growth.

Kasanganay, who began his journey in Miami, experienced hardship early on when his family lost everything, leading them to North Carolina. His path brought him back to South Florida, where he pursued fighting, even living out of his car at times. “Nobody knew, but I just knew, like I said, I’d one day be world champion,” he reflected. His journey saw setbacks, including a high-profile loss in the UFC. However, he used these moments as motivation, staying grounded by his faith and resilience. Today, his gym is a space where he inspires young fighters, emphasizing character-building alongside training.

Looking ahead, Kasanganay has big plans: defending his PFL title, launching a media company, earning an MBA, and even submitting films to a festival. His story is a powerful testament to perseverance and purpose, a reminder that true success extends beyond the ring.

