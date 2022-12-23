Pharmacies Are Integral To Maintaining Health Amidst “Triple-Demic”

Americans are facing a triple threat to their health this winter. Steve Anderson, President and CEO of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, and Senior Vice President of Health and Wellness Strategy and Policy, Sara Rozak, joined Inside South Florida[1] to share how pharmacies are working to keep us healthy.

“The triple-demic of severe flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are upon us,” says Anderson.

Pharmacies are on the frontlines doing what they can to defend Americans against illness.

“Pharmacies are giving two out of every three COVID-19 vaccinations,” says Rozak. “To date, we are approaching 300 million. Pharmacies are irreplaceable for healthcare equity and access. We need to ensure patients don’t lose that.”

For more information, visit NACDS.org

