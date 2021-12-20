Watch
Pharmacist and photographer Steve Pressman has incredible photos to share

Posted at 1:07 PM, Dec 20, 2021
Steve Pressman is a pharmacist and the owner of one of our WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Pill Box Pharmacies and Medical Supply, but he also has another passion and he's hoping to bring it into your home.

Steve is an avid nature photographer. He took a trip to the Galapagos island and started taking photos to remember the vacation. When he got them developed everyone told him how fantastic they were, so he decided to pursue photography and keep traveling to gorgeous places to capture the scenery and wildlife.

For the last 13 years, he's been traveling the globe getting up close and personal with wildlife and capturing incredible photos. You can buy several different types of prints and other products featuring Steve's photography exclusively at the Pembroke Pines location. His next stop is Antarctica to capture penguins and whales, so stay tuned to see how those come out!

