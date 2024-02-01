Pickleball Slam 2: Tennis Legends Take on the Fastest Growing Sport

David Levy, Co-CEO of Horizon Sports and Experiences, provided insights into the highly anticipated Pickleball Slam 2 during his appearance on Inside South Florida. The tournament, set to unfold at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, features tennis icons John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Stefanie Graf, and Maria Sharapova vying for a substantial $1 Million purse.

Pickleball, the rapidly ascending sport, has captured the nation's attention, experiencing phenomenal growth over the past three years. Building on the success of the first Pickleball Slam, organizers have added a captivating twist to the second edition. Two wildcard players, Jack Sock—a tennis-turned-professional pickleball player—and James Blake—an MLP Pickleball team owner—join the star-studded roster, amplifying the competition's excitement.

Reflecting on the initial reluctance of tennis legends McEnroe and Agassi to embrace pickleball, Levy shared the challenges of convincing them to participate. However, the triumph of the first Slam, marked by the largest purse and crowd in pickleball history, sparked enthusiasm. McEnroe, in particular, expressed a desire for a comeback, stating, "I want to come back and win Slam 2." This sets the stage for a thrilling rematch between Agassi and McEnroe.

To build anticipation for the main event, an amateur tournament open to the public will unfold on Friday and Saturday on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. The winner of the amateur Slam will earn the unique opportunity to face off against the legendary players of McEnroe, Agassi, Graf, and Sharapova.

The Pickleball Slam 2 is scheduled for this Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood. For additional details, visit SeminoleHardRockHollywood.com/events.