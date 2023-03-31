Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Pickleball Slam on April 2nd at Hard Rock Live

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 18:30:00-04

Owner of InsideOut Sports and Entertainment, Jon Venison, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the upcoming event.

“We have four major champions,” says Venison. “Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Michael Chang and Andy Roddick are playing for $1 million at the Hard Rock.”

Event organizers are also hosting an amateur game.

“The SLAM Amateur Challenge is a come-one-come-all event that the winners receive $10,000, and also get the opportunity to play against the stars who will be playing on Sunday,” says Venison. “

For more information, visit thepickleballslam.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com