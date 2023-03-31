Pickleball Slam on April 2nd at Hard Rock Live

Owner of InsideOut Sports and Entertainment, Jon Venison, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the upcoming event.

“We have four major champions,” says Venison. “Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Michael Chang and Andy Roddick are playing for $1 million at the Hard Rock.”

Event organizers are also hosting an amateur game.

“The SLAM Amateur Challenge is a come-one-come-all event that the winners receive $10,000, and also get the opportunity to play against the stars who will be playing on Sunday,” says Venison. “

For more information, visit thepickleballslam.com

