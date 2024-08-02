Pickleball: The Fastest Growing Sport Taking the World by Storm

Pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports globally, has captured the hearts of many, from children to seniors. Inside South Florida took a dive into the origins of this fascinating sport to understand why it has become so popular.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 by Congressman Joe Pritchard, who was looking for a fun activity after a round of golf. Nearly 60 years later, the sport is thriving and expanding to communities worldwide. Pickleball's rise in popularity is evident everywhere, and its enthusiasts are passionate about the game.

M. Carmen Mure, a USA Pickleball ambassador in Broward County, Florida, shares her love for the sport: “I love pickleball because it is an easy sport to learn and really hard to stop. You get addicted to socialization, you develop friends, and you end up having a great core group of friendly people of all ages, from eight to 80, that you can play with on any given day… Even if you have a bad day, you always have fun.”

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and wiffle ball, played on a badminton-sized court, making it accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

To encourage youth athletics and community engagement in South Florida, Transworld Business Advisors has partnered with USA Pickleball for various events. Their goal is to get kids outdoors and active, away from their screens, and into sports like pickleball.

Mure reflected on a recent event: “For me, the event was a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community. Partnering with Transworld Business Advisors was phenomenal because they understand the importance of community engagement and keeping community health in focus. Having the younger generation be part of the pickleball movement is incredible. That’s our future.”

For more information on how you can get involved with pickleball, visit usapickleball.org.