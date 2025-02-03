Pilates with a Twist: Gravity Machines Take Workouts to the Next Level at Ocean Glow Wellness Center

Pilates instructor Carina joined Inside South Florida to introduce an exciting twist on traditional Pilates—gravity machines. While Cameron Doobs had never tried Pilates before, LaMyiah Pearlinia was already a fan of Carina’s classes and eager to showcase the benefits of this full-body workout.

Unlike the more common reformer machines, gravity machines utilize inclined positions and adjustable resistance levels—22 to be exact—allowing for a more dynamic, functional workout. As Carina explained the gravity machine works with your body weight and gravity to engage your core, legs, and arms all at once.

With guidance from Carina, Cam and LaMyiah took turns on the gravity board, focusing on form and alignment while feeling the burn. The workout included fly movements for the arms, controlled leg lifts for stability, and total-body engagement to build strength and flexibility. As Cam quickly learned, even small movements challenge multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

After an intense session, Carina emphasized the importance of active recovery, jokingly suggesting that the best way to recover is to come back for more Pilates the next day. For those looking to try this unique fitness experience, Carina offers weekday classes at Ocean Glow Wellness Center, with sessions running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Whether you're a seasoned Pilates enthusiast or a first-timer, gravity Pilates offers a fun, energetic way to strengthen and tone the entire body. To join Carina’s classes and experience the difference for yourself, visit Ocean Glow Wellness Center and embrace the power of gravity! For more, visit Ocean-Glow.com.