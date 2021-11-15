Pill Box Pharmacy and Medical Supply brings consumers the best of both worlds

Here on the show our WSFL-TV Trusted advisors, Pill Box Pharmacy and Medical Supply have talked about their assortment of medical supplies but today, we are highlighting their pharmacy. Our Miriam Tapia visits their Pembroke Pines location and chats with founder and owner, Steve Pressman, about the importance of compound pharmacy.

Pharmacists at Pill Box can help clients compound medications for themselves, loved ones, and even pets. Angela Pressmen says the compound pharmacy helps doctors to help their patients by offering medications in multiple forms, like pills, liquid, and patches, and even offering flavors to make the medicine go down easier.

For example, if you have a small dog that's been prescribed a large pill, Pill Box can turn it into a liquid and flavor it so they'll be excited to take it, and the process will be easier!

For all this and more, you can go to PillBox123.com to get help for all your prescription needs!

