Calling all donut lovers, Pink Love Donuts, and More brings its whimsical and vibrant vibes to South Beach.

The sweet delights are made fresh daily and come in a variety of flavors.

"We have an array of over 80 flavors, we also have a huge variety of vegan donuts, homemade croissants, and empanadas," says Diego Macedo, Owner of Pink Love Donuts and More.

The sweet delights also make a great gift for whichever occasion, like Valentine's day.

