Pinko de Mayo: A Party for a Purpose Returns to South Florida

A night of celebration, fundraising, and impact is set to return with Pinko de Mayo on Thursday, April 3, and this year promises to be bigger than ever. Inside South Florida welcomed Wendi Bieber, the driving force behind this incredible event, to share what attendees can expect and why this cause is so deeply personal to her.

Wendi, a stage three breast cancer survivor, knows firsthand the challenges of battling the disease. While she was fortunate to have access to everything she needed during her journey, she quickly became aware that many others were struggling to access even the most basic support services. That realization sparked her mission.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever made a deal with God, but I went in and said, ‘If you get me through this, I am going to make a difference in patient support services,’” Wendi shared. “It wasn’t until my first year of Pinko de Mayo that I looked around and thought, ‘Wow, this is my why.’”

Her vision is clear: to ensure that anyone facing a breast cancer diagnosis has access to the full range of psychological, social, and emotional support they need, not just during treatment but throughout survivorship.

Last year’s Pinko de Mayo raised a staggering $90,000, a milestone Wendi proudly attributes to the generosity of sponsors, donors, and community supporters. This year, the focus will expand to comprehensive patient support services, ensuring that women have access to essential resources like lymphatic drainage, nutrition counseling, acupuncture, and sexual health services.

A highlight of the evening will be The Pinko Retreat, a special Mercado-style marketplace where guests can learn about these resources firsthand and connect with organizations making a difference.

The event will take place at Ciala Farms and is being organized by MGC Events, with Gabby Covin leading a powerful mass for peace to further unite the community.

For Wendi, survivorship isn’t just about ringing the bell at the end of treatment—it’s about starting a new chapter and ensuring that women have the support they need to thrive.

“You ring the bell, but your life is just beginning,” Wendi emphasized. “You’re picking up with nothing you had before, and I want to make sure we’re addressing that. We need to reach younger girls, so that you can live without having to worry about this.”

Pinko de Mayo is more than just an event—it’s a party for a purpose. With a night full of entertainment, fundraising, and community support, attendees will be making a direct impact on the lives of breast cancer patients and survivors.

Mark your calendars for April 3 at Cielo Farms, grab your pink attire, and join the movement to support life, healing, and a future where no woman faces breast cancer alone.

For more information and to get involved, visit Pinko de Mayo on social media, @Pinko_CF.