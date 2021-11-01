Watch
Pinnacle Barbershop is keeping the community looking its best

Posted at 6:45 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 18:45:32-04

If you've ever wondered where Jason Carter gets his hair cut, we have good news for you. He took us to his barbershop and introduced the team who helps him look his best.

Pinnacle Barbershop in Hallandale takes customer satisfaction seriously and has a great staff to make sure every expectation is met. Owner and master barber, Luis Parra, says customers get the best haircut every time they come. They also cut every type of hair.

Jason found Pinnacle through word of mouth because people can't stop talking about this place. There is a sense of community among the staff and customers that keeps people coming back. Follow them on social media at @PinnacleBarbers

