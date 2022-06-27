Pivotal Moments Media is using their influence to create positive change

The effects of mental health are a relevant topic in our community and Founder of Pivotal Moments Media, Bob Morgan, joined Inside South Florida to share how the power of influence can have a positive impact on mental health and wellness.

“The genesis was twofold. It came from a lot of frustration in the media environment. The sports environment focused on the negativity and darkness as opposed to celebrating the hero's journey and the grit and resilience of people overcoming challenges,” says Morgan. “I was also raising three young men. I just realized there were so many young people struggling with mental health issues. Way more than ever before.”

Bullying and suicide are a part of the media landscape. Morgan works with subject-matter experts to inspire those that suffer from mental illness.

“Most musicians, artists, and athletes struggle to perform at that high level. There is a journey with a lot of challenges and struggles,” says Morgan. “What better group of people to highlight how to rise above, overcome, and become resilient. We've partnered up with an incredible group of ambassadors, musicians, and athletes.”

For more information, visit PivotalMomentsMedia.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Pivotal Moments.