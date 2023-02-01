Pixar Putt brings Disney Magic to The LOOP in Fort Lauderdale

The Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale has now open their newest pop up Pixar Putt and yes, it's mini golf which includes all of Pixar's best movie characters.

"We're so grateful that everyone from The LOOP invited us down to set up this amazing 18-hole interactive Pixar themed course," says Chad Larabee, Producer of Rockerfeller Studios.

The course has 18-holes and each hole is themed around your favorite Pixar film.

"Rather than just give you a character that you putt around, each course creates those iconic moments that we remember from those films. And they're challenging to. It's a really fun course and it provides some great thrills for everybody," says Larabee.

The family-friendly course also offers a fun event after the sun sets.

"We have Pixar after dark, where it's for adults only. It's great for date night or for a girlfriends night out, or just to kind of hang out with your friends. And this (Fort Lauderdale) is probably one of the most beautiful places in the world to play miniature golf," says Larabee.

Pixar Putt is now open until the end of March. For more visit, pixarputt.com