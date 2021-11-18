Plan a holiday feast on a budget with Aldi

Thanksgiving is coming soon, but it’s not too late to plan a holiday feast with great eats and treats on a budget. Joining us today is registered dietitian and nutritionist, “DJ Blatner, Dawn Jackson, and she’s teaming up with Aldi for a holiday meal that saves you money and includes ‘healthified’ sides.

You can find everything you need from turkey to pumpkin pie at Aldi for just $30! Dawn says to make your shopping list based on your recipes. Most Thanksgiving hosts are planning on spending at least $50 to prepare, and at Aldi that money will go a lot farther so you can buy some nice festive items or special extra dishes as well!

Stay healthy while you're eating your Thanksgiving meal by adding some extra veggies or incorporating natural sweeteners! Head to your local Aldi and start shopping!