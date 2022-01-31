Watch
Plan the perfect Galentine's Day party

Posted at 2:30 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 14:30:35-05

Set up a beauty station and prep skin with OLAY Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer. It is formulated with Olay’s proprietary technology to brighten dull skin instantly. This product boosts collagen, brightens, helps with discoloration.

Give each other makeovers and play with makeup created by celebrity makeup artist JennMichelle Capella. The Bronzer Palette and Lip Gloss from GlamLife Beauty are cruelty-Free and vegan. The lip gloss is long-wear and offers a smooth look so it feels and looks amazing.

Send guests home with makeup bags from Breakups To Makeup. Each bag has empowering and inspiring sayings. They're also durable, easy to clean, can be used as a clutch, and fit and hold a lot!

Put out a spread with Mary's Gone Crackers which are gluten, nut, egg, and dairy-free, yet crispy and yummy, a true crowd-pleaser. Enjoy wine from Markham Wines, made in Napa, whether you like red or white there's something for everyone. Merlot is the flagship wine, all wines are sustainably made.

