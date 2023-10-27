Plan the Perfect Vacation Getaway to White Villas Turks and Caicos

Lifestyle contributor, Carly Dorogi, joined Inside South Florida to share some helpful tips for planning the perfect luxury getaway to a very special place in Turks & Caicos.

“White Villas in Turks and Caicos offers truly a unique concept where secluded serenity meets five star elegance,” says Dorogi. “A redefined luxury travel experience, where the very best resort amenities are combined with the sanctity of private villas.”

For more information, visit whitevillas.net or follow @whitevillasturksandcaicos

To get in touch with Carly, visit carlyontv.com or follow @carlydorogi

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Capital M Media.