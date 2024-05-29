Plan the Ultimate Summer Adventure with Tips from Justin Walter

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Travel Portland, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Spruce, and Philips Hue. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

When planning a vacation, it’s essential to travel smart and choose an epic destination. Adventure travel expert and your bucket list guide, Justin Walter, joined Inside South Florida to share his secrets for planning unforgettable adventures. As the host of the popular travel series "Around the World in 80 Seconds" and co-host of NBC Peacock's "Global Child," Walter has extensive experience exploring interesting and exotic places.

Walter emphasized the importance of connection in travel. “Whether it’s a destination, an activity, or a cultural experience… it’s so important to connect,” he said. He shared that his goal is to inspire audiences to explore the beautiful planet by showcasing what makes each place special.

Travel Portland

Currently on a six-month trip around the world, Walter highlighted Portland, Oregon, as one of his favorite destinations. He showcased videos from a recent trip, illustrating Portland’s appeal for solo travelers, families, and friends. The city boasts walkable neighborhoods, stunning natural beauty with spectacular waterfalls, and over 100 miles of hiking and biking trails. Portland’s diverse culinary scene, including James Beard award-winning restaurants and unique food trucks, makes it a must-visit summer spot.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Walter recommended staying at a hotel brand that instills confidence. He praised Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, noting his positive experience at a Wyndham in Quito, Ecuador. Wyndham offers thousands of hotels across the country at affordable prices, with brands like Microtel, Days Inn, Super 8, and La Quinta. By joining the Wyndham Rewards program, travelers can earn a free night for every four nights stayed this summer, up to two free nights. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

Spruce Built by H&R Block

Budgeting is crucial for travel, according to Walter. He suggested using technology to make budgeting easier, highlighting Spruce, an all-in-one mobile banking app by H&R Block. Spruce helps users take control of their finances with budgeting tools, no monthly fees, or minimum balance requirements. The app offers a high yield interest rate and cashback rewards from participating stores, making it a valuable tool for managing travel expenses. For more information, visit sprucemoney.com.

Philips Hue Smart Security Camera

Walter also stressed the importance of home security while traveling. He recommended Philips Hue Secure, which integrates smart lighting and home security. With new cameras and app features, Philips Hue secure allows users to monitor their homes in real time, receive motion alerts, activate light and sound alarms, and manage the system remotely. Find them available at philips-hue.com.

For more information on Justin Walter’s travel tips and recommendations, visit tipsontv.com.