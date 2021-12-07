Watch
Plan your action-packed vacation to Orlando

Posted at 10:04 AM, Dec 07, 2021
Orlando is filled with entertainment venues, theme parks, and fun attractions for the whole family. President and CEO of Visit Orlando, Casandra Matej, has the scoop on what's new and what you can't miss on your next trip.

There are over 450 hotels and resorts in the city, so there is sure to be something for everyone's budget. Walt Disney World is having a magical celebration for the next 18 months in honor of the park's 50 anniversary. Sea World and Lego Land Florida Resort will also be debuting new attractions, including the world's first Peppa Pig Theme Park!

There are plenty of outdoor activities you can enjoy during winter, including drive-thru safaris and clear kayaking! Even with all this, Orlando is safe and sanitized for all visitors. Head to VisitOrlando.com to start planning your trip

