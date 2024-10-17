Plan Your Family Getaway to Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun for Adventure and Relaxation

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hyatt Ziva. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With school in full swing, it’s the perfect time to start planning for those long weekends and family getaways. Lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio joined Inside South Florida to discuss the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, part of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, which offers a luxurious all-inclusive experience that caters to families with activities and amenities for all ages.

The resort features 438 spacious suites, each with private balconies, hot tubs, and 24-hour concierge service. Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun boasts nine outdoor swimming pools, including a dedicated children’s pool and a family-friendly water park. Families can enjoy activities such as water sports, cooking classes, live music, and cultural performances. For those looking to stay active, the resort offers a state-of-the-art fitness center and aqua cycling, while kids can enjoy supervised fun at the Kids Club or the newly opened Teen Zone.

Dining at the resort includes unlimited access to eight diverse restaurants and seven bars, featuring cuisine curated by international chefs. For relaxation, the two-story Zen Spa offers a private spa pool and guided hydrotherapy for the ultimate pampering experience.

Currently, guests can save 20% on bookings through October 2025, with the option to add the "It’s Time" package for extra perks like pool toys for kids, a chocolate and fruit plate upon arrival, and a surf and turf feast. To book your next family getaway, visit hyattinclusivecollection.com, and consider enrolling in the World of Hyatt program to start earning points for free nights and member-exclusive rates.