Plan your Halloween Weekend in Miami-Dade

PLAN YOUR HALLOWEEN WEEKEND IN MIAMI — The King of Miami has got you covered if you're still looking for some scary good plans for Halloween weekend. Ray Dueñas is taking us all over Miami-Dade County for all the best events.

This Saturday in Wynwood, Hallo-Wyn is back! There will be drinks, dancing, and lots of costumes. With sponsors like Modelo and Tito's Vodka, you know you're going to have a good time. It's the official Halloween Block party in Wynwood and it's lasting all night.

The Wharf is having events all weekend. Starting Friday you can get happy hour specials at Wicked Wharf, on Saturday bring out your best mates to go Drink with Pirates and Dance with Mermaids, and on Sunday enjoy the Wharf Horror Story! Kids and pets are allowed for part of the party, but as the night goes on it turns into a 21+ event.

Party with Future at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach during the Maxim Halloween Party. There will be amazing acrobatic performers, a premium open bar, amazing DJ sets, and a live performance by Future himself! You'll see some of the most amazing and intricate costumes. You can enjoy VIP tables and even Hotel Packages when buying tickets.

Take the whole family to Zoo Boo at Zoo Miami. It's included in the price of the ticket and kids can trick or treat in costume with their favorite animals while meeting some special characters.