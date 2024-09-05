Plan Your Next Family Vacation at Universal Studios Orlando

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Elena Duque Beauty. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Although summer has just ended, it's never too early to start planning your next family getaway! Lifestyle and travel expert Elena Duque shares some fantastic recommendations for a fun-filled family vacation at Universal Studios Orlando. From thrilling rides to immersive experiences, Universal Studios Orlando has something for everyone.

For those who love an adrenaline rush, Universal Studios Orlando offers a variety of heart-pounding rides. Experience the twists and turns of the Hulk roller coaster or dive into the magical world of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Fans of all ages can explore Hogwarts Castle, sip on Butterbeer, and even cast spells with their own wands. It's a must-visit for any Harry Potter enthusiast!

Universal Studios Orlando is known for its immersive experiences that transport visitors into their favorite movies and TV shows. Meet iconic characters, explore fantastical worlds, and create unforgettable memories. And don't forget to meet E.T., the iconic extraterrestrial, for a nostalgic ride that shouldn't be missed.

When it comes to dining, Universal Studios Orlando offers a wide range of delicious options:



The Leaky Cauldron in Diagon Alley serves up mouth-watering dishes inspired by the Harry Potter universe.

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, offering delectable treats and desserts.

For the ultimate family experience, stay at the Cabana Bay Beach Resort. This retro-themed resort offers spacious suites and vibrant rooms designed with families in mind. Enjoy modern amenities, cozy beds, and a unique style that makes you feel right at home.

The resort also features:



Expansive pool area with lazy rivers, water slides, and a sandy beach for fun in the sun.

Dining options that cater to every palate, from classic American dishes at Bayliner Diner to refreshing cocktails at the Swizzle Lounge.

Guests at Cabana Bay Beach Resort also benefit from complimentary transportation to the theme parks and Early Park Admission, allowing for easy access to all the excitement Universal Orlando has to offer.

Universal Studios Orlando is the perfect destination for quality family time. Enjoy delicious theme park snacks, laugh together at entertaining shows, and make unforgettable moments that will bring your family closer together.

Ready to plan your trip? Head over to UniversalOrlando.com to book your family vacation now!