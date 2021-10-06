Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Plan your next vacation to Saint Kitts and Nevis

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:24 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 12:24:40-04

Saint Kitts and Nevis is a beautiful, dual-island nation situated between the Atlantic ocean and the Caribbean sea. You can start planning your next vacation to this beautiful destination because the minister of tourism, transport, and ports, Mr. Lindsay F. P. Grant, told us all the wonderful things you can do there.

He describes the island as magical, even though it's one of the unknown islands to many. Called the "quintessential Caribbean," you get all the amenities while being imbursed in history. It's the perfect place for some rest and relaxation, especially if you haven't taken a vacation since the start of the pandemic.

Click here to start planning your trip!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors