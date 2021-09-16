Planning for aging in place

As uncertainty around the pandemic continues in Texas, staying safe in your home, especially for seniors, has become even more important. The concept of aging in place requires planning and coordination of your health care. To give us more information on this is Dr. Kenneth Adams, the chief medical officer for United Healthcare medicare and retirement plan in Texas.

Chronic conditions like COPD and diabetes can lead to a loss of independence. Taking advantage of preventative care can make the difference between living in your own home and having to live with others in your family.

Speak with your primary care physician to make sure there is a comprehensive plan for your care in place. This plan should be coordinated between all the healthcare specialists you see. Stay on top of doctors appointments by taking advantage of telemedicine as well.

