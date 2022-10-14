Plant-based supplements to navigate cold and flu season

It’s cold and flu season and Health and Nutrition Expert, Mia Syn, MS, RDN, joined Inside South Florida to share green and plant-based supplements to help you and your family navigate the fall and winter months.

“Kuli Kuli's Super Gummies are so delicious. They come in three delicious flavors,”says Syn. “They have over 400 milligrams of superfood ingredients, including turmeric and moringa, which research suggests can help with weight management and even blood sugar regulation.”

Supporting your immune system is vital to maintain good health.

“Super Green Superfood Smoothie Powder contains six powerful superfoods including wheatgrass and spirulina, which studies suggest can help support immune health and overall health,” says Syn. You can also add Smarter Greens Superfood Powder to a glass of water. It contains essential vitamins, minerals and fiber from over 40 different fruits, vegetables and superfood ingredients.”

Protecting your skin is also a key component to your overall health.

“Atlantic Naturals’ Sea Moss Superfood Powder contains 92 vitamins and minerals plus collagen, which study suggests can help improve skin appearance and elasticity. It's delicious mixed into water,” says Syn. “Vitamin Shoppe’s Liquid Chlorophyll supports immune health and healthy skin and even acts as an internal deodorizer.”

Stress management is also necessary to support your individual health and wellness goals.

“Plnt Ashwagandha can be found at the Vitamin Shoppe. It is certified non-GMO, and it comes in vegetarian capsules,” says Syn. “We also make wellness solutions that are made with whole food ingredients.”

For more information, visit VitaminShoppe.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Vitamin Shoppe.