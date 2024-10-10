Plasma Donations: A Lifeline for Patients with Severe Medical Needs

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Octapharma. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent segment of Inside South Florida, plasma “super donors” Mike Sobieski and Karin Slyker from Octapharma Plasma explained the importance of plasma donations and shared their personal motivations for donating. Plasma, a component of blood, is separated during the donation process and used to treat patients with conditions such as hemophilia, severe burns, and other medical needs.

Mike shared his journey, which began as a way to earn extra income in 2007 but evolved into a personal mission after his wife needed plasma for major surgeries. She has since undergone multiple treatments, including a second liver transplant. Mike’s experience has deepened his commitment to help others facing similar health challenges.

Karin initially started donating to supplement her income, but stories like Mike’s motivated her to continue. She emphasized the impact that plasma donations have on those in need, making it a meaningful experience.

The donation process is straightforward and involves logging onto the OctaPlasma app, answering a few questions, and visiting a local Octapharma center. Donations typically take 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the individual. Octapharma ensures a safe experience with trained staff and adherence to FDA regulations.

For more information on how to donate or to find a South Florida location, viewers were encouraged to visit octapharmaplasma.com. Walk-ins are welcome, making it easy for anyone to contribute to this vital cause.