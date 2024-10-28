Platinum Elevated: Empowering Entrepreneurs Through Accountability and Tailored Support

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Society22. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Chad Willardson, CEO and founder of Pacific Capital joined Inside South Florida to share key strategies that have helped entrepreneurs achieve significant growth. One of the primary strategies he emphasized is accountability, noting that entrepreneurship can be a lonely journey. Platinum Elevated connects entrepreneurs with like-minded peers who share an ambitious mindset, providing support and motivation to tackle challenges and stay focused on goals.

What sets Platinum Elevated apart is its weekly accountability coaching, unlike many programs that only meet quarterly or biannually. This consistent coaching provides follow-up on implementation, ensuring entrepreneurs are making real progress. The program’s small mastermind groups of four to seven entrepreneurs foster an environment of tailored feedback and collaboration, allowing members to support each other’s visions and tackle specific challenges in scaling their businesses.

Chad highlighted that many entrepreneurs struggle with being too busy and wearing multiple hats, which hinders their ability to scale. Platinum Elevated focuses on guiding members toward effective delegation, team building, and leadership, helping them move from day-to-day tasks to focusing on vision and growth.

For more information on Platinum Elevated and its community-driven approach to entrepreneurship, visit platinumelevated.com.