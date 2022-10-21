Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Platonic friendships blossoming on Bumble BFF

Posted at 3:29 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 15:29:40-04

Working remotely has impacted the ability to socialize and find friends. Bumble BFF’s Friendship Expert, Danielle Bayard Jackson, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you make new connections and find friends as an adult.

“One of the biggest barriers for adults making friends is simply not having enough time or feeling like we don't have enough time. Research suggests that repeated exposure is such a key ingredient to making friends,” says Jackson. “My second tip for adults trying to make friends is mustering the courage to initiate. It's important to find the courage to put ourselves out there.”

Bumble is not only a dating app. It is also a site to discover new and platonic friendships.

“I suggest three things. One, upload about four images to show a range of your interests and personality,” says Jackson. “Two, you want to make sure you fill out the profile as much as possible with specific information that will help people remember you and feel like they can relate to you. Finally, you want to make use of features like profile badges, which allow you to signal your values, interests and lifestyle.”

For more information, visit Bumble.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Bumble.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors