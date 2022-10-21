Platonic friendships blossoming on Bumble BFF

Working remotely has impacted the ability to socialize and find friends. Bumble BFF’s Friendship Expert, Danielle Bayard Jackson, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you make new connections and find friends as an adult.

“One of the biggest barriers for adults making friends is simply not having enough time or feeling like we don't have enough time. Research suggests that repeated exposure is such a key ingredient to making friends,” says Jackson. “My second tip for adults trying to make friends is mustering the courage to initiate. It's important to find the courage to put ourselves out there.”

Bumble is not only a dating app. It is also a site to discover new and platonic friendships.

“I suggest three things. One, upload about four images to show a range of your interests and personality,” says Jackson. “Two, you want to make sure you fill out the profile as much as possible with specific information that will help people remember you and feel like they can relate to you. Finally, you want to make use of features like profile badges, which allow you to signal your values, interests and lifestyle.”

For more information, visit Bumble.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Bumble.