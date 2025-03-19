Playing Where Your Feet Are: A Journey of Faith, Resilience, and Purpose

Cameron Dobbs is no stranger to overcoming adversity and turning life’s challenges into opportunities for growth. As a former college athlete, author, and speaker, she has embraced the phrase Play Where Your Feet Are (PWYFA), a motto that has not only shaped her own journey but is now inspiring others through her books, brand, and platform.

At its core, Play Where Your Feet Are is about doing your best and being your best, no matter the circumstances. It’s a reminder that every position we find ourselves in has purpose and impact, and rather than just taking up space, we should be intentional in how we live, lead, and grow.

For Cameron, this phrase took on new meaning during her time as a college athlete, when she suffered three brain injuries that forced her to medically retire from the sport she loved. What once seemed like a simple motivational phrase from her mother became a personal mantra—one that helped her navigate the unexpected challenges of life and inspired her to share her story with the world.

Writing her first book, Play Where Your Feet Are, was an opportunity for Cameron to reflect on her life lessons, struggles, and triumphs. The book chronicles her journey as an athlete, the hardships she faced, and how she learned to find purpose even in pain. But for Cameron, the true power of her work isn’t just in telling her story—it’s in helping others discover how they can apply these lessons to their own lives.

That’s why she followed up with Book Two—a prayer journal designed for action.

Unlike her first book, which features her personal journey, Cameron’s second book is all about you. The Play Where Your Feet Are Prayer Journal is designed to help readers apply the principles of faith, perseverance, and resilience to their own lives.

Each day features a devotional-style message on the left page, filled with inspiration, faith-based reflections, and personal anecdotes, and on the right a prayer prompt, guiding readers to journal their thoughts, reflections, and prayers.

This book is not just meant to be read—it’s meant to be lived. It’s a tool for daily practice, reinforcing the mindset of playing where your feet are and embracing life with intention and faith.

“Play is an action. We’re not just being where our feet are—we’re playing where our feet are,” said Cam.

Both Play Where Your Feet Are and the Prayer Journal are officially available for purchase. You can find them online atplaywhereyourfeetare.com or on Amazon for easy ordering. Follow Cam on social media at @Cam.Dobbs and@PlayWhereYourFeetAre for updates, motivation, and community events.