Plexaderm can help us look younger

Posted at 7:06 PM, Mar 10, 2022
Sometimes our age has nothing to do with why we look older. Plexaderm can help. You may have heard or seen Plexaderm on TV or social media. Lifestyle contributor, Melinda McKinsey, spoke with Inside South Florida’s Jason Carter and showed us how it works.

Plexaderm is a serum that you put on clean, dry skin, to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and under-eye bags. Melinda uses it every day, and at age 61, she doesn’t use any injectables or fillers. Melinda came with before and after pictures of several women to demonstrate how it decreases fine lines and wrinkles under the eyes and around the mouth. All the women shown look significantly younger after using Plexaderm. Women and Men love Plexaderm because it’s simply a serum you put on your eyes, forehead, and those fine lines around your mouth. Any area on your skin that you have concerns about, you can apply the product.

Right now, there’s a special $14.95 trial pack plus free shipping. For more info visit PlexadermTrial.com or call (800) 706-3975.

