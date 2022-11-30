Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Poets unite at the fifth annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival

Posted at 5:44 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 17:44:02-05

The Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival is coming to South Florida on December 8-10. Host, Sha'condria “Icon” Sibley, joined Inside South Florida to share what attendees have to look forward to at this year’s annual event.

“Slam poetry is competitive poetry. It's literally a sport that involves strategic writing skills. Poet's share three minutes of their heart in front of an audience,” says Sibley. “There are five random judges in the audience who score them. It's a way to get audiences to engage with poetry.”

Sibley is more than this year’s host. She is also a performer.

“In my former life, I was somewhat of a slam legend,” says Sibley. “I'm going to bring that fire and perform some poems and help usher in this new generation of poets who are still competing and doing this thing.”

For more information, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department.

