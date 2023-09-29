Pompano Beach Arts’ Cultural fall 2023 event lineup

Pompano Beach Arts’ Cultural Programming Manager, Jason King, joined Inside South Florida to share the fun events the organization is hosting this fall for the entire community.

“We have an outstanding season just ready to go here in Pompano. We're going to open on October 6th with a murder mystery dinner show. The world's only illuminated rock band will be here on October 26th,” says King. “Then on November 14th, we have something really unique. We have a classical cellist coming to town, but he's also a beatboxer. The thing that I'm really excited about this year is the Pompano Beach Jazz Fest. That will be January 18th through the 20th.”

For more information, visit Pompanobeacharts.org

