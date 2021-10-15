Watch
Pompano Beach Arts has new exhibits to explore with the whole family

Posted at 5:04 PM, Oct 15, 2021
Pompano Beach Arts has launched several new exhibitions for Fall and consulting curator, Juliana Forero, joined us to fill us in on what to expect.

The new exhibits include Silent Spaces and I Don't Care. Silent Spaces is a reflection of natural places in South Florida that are often overlooked. I Don't Care is a pop art exhibit that's great for the whole family, featuring familiar items from pop culture.

These exhibits have been curated to make sure there is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you love nature, contemporary art, or pop culture, you can find an exhibit you'll relate to.

It's always free to view the exhibits. You can go to https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/ to see the hours of operation and plan your next visit.

