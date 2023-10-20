Pompano Beach Arts Presents: Violectric Halloween Concert

Violectric Performer, Michelle Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share the details on the upcoming Pompano Beach Arts Violectric Halloween rock concert, the world's only string rock band of its kind, set to illuminate the stage October 26.

“We encourage everybody to please come in your favorite costumes,” says Jones. “And what we're going to be doing is we're going to be playing some Halloween favorites. We're also going to be playing some original music. One of the blessings that I've been able to do is work with Tim Burton. We wrote an arrangement specifically for him and we're going to perform that so we are very blessed and will get to share some of that with the audience as well.”

For more information, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

