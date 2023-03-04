Pompano Beach Celebrates Women Through Art

Pompano Beach has a new creative arts district on display featuring the Bailey Contemporary Arts Center. Artists in Residence, Shanna Woods and Kim Ferguson, joined Inside South Florida to share how they express themselves through art.

“My specialty is improvisation using dance as a mode of healing,” says Woods. “How can we heal? What is it that we really want? How can we grow inside our journey?”

“I am a ceramics sculptor,” says Ferguson. “I focus primarily on black and brown women as a subject area. My expression is all about things that bring us joy and whimsy.”

For more information, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Dept.