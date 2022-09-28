Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Affairs relaunches Artists in Residence Program

Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Affairs Department is relaunching its Artists in Residence Program at the historical Bailey Contemporary Art Center. Artists in Residence, Leonardo Montoya and Andy Ballentine, joined Inside South Florida to share what guests have to look forward to.

“I'm going to have an exhibition upstairs with most of my work. I'm also going to have a retail window for people to buy women's purses and prints,” says Montoya. “We have planned workshops and trainings for the community. All my inspiration comes from portraiture and real-life people.”

The Artists in Residence Program is an event created for the community and participating artist.

“A residency is a great opportunity for an artist to grow,” says Montoya. “Being in this environment with other colleagues and artists, you have the chance to create new artworks and share them with the community in an open studio sort of environment.”

For more information, visit Pompanobeacharts.org/baca

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department.