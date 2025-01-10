Pompano Beach Jazz Fest Returns: What to Expect for Its Fourth Year

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City of Pompano Beach. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The fourth annual Pompano Beach Jazz Fest is set to take the stage on January 24 and 25, 2025, promising an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and fun right on the sandy shores of Pompano Beach. According to Jason King, cultural programming manager of the festival, this year’s event is bigger and better than ever. With eight main stage performances—double the number from last year—the festival will also feature a variety of local talent starting at 1:00 PM each day. The expansion cements Jazz Fest as one of South Florida’s premier cultural events, attracting visitors from across the region.

This year’s Jazz Fest remains a free event for all, ensuring accessibility to the entire community. For those seeking an enhanced experience, VIP passes are available for $200, covering both days of the event. VIP perks include exclusive access to a hard-surfaced area near the stage, a specially curated swag bag, a private cash bar and food options, and a dedicated entryway. Additionally, VIP ticket holders will have the chance to meet headlining artists, creating a truly memorable experience.

Attendees can look forward to a star-studded lineup, including performances by Judith Hill, Gerald Albright, Jonathan Butler, and Jazz Funk Soul, featuring Randy Brecker, Adam Hawley, and Joshua Redman. Other headliners include Gabriel Cabossa, ensuring a diverse and electrifying mix of jazz styles that will delight music enthusiasts of all tastes.

Beyond the music, Jazz Fest offers an array of other attractions to enjoy. The event will feature expanded food and drink options, giving attendees plenty of culinary delights to explore. Additionally, there will be unique merchandise available for purchase, along with a vibrant showcase of local art and culture, making it a true celebration of creativity and community.

Pompano Beach is ready to welcome visitors for this remarkable event, so now is the time to plan your weekend. If you’re attending, book your stay early to secure accommodations, and visit PompanoBeachArts.org for detailed schedules, parking information, and festival updates.