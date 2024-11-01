Pompano Players Debuts with New Theater Residency Program and Exciting Season Lineup

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City of Pompano Beach. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Cultural Programming Executive for the City of Pompano Beach, Jason King joined Inside South Florida to introduce Pompano Beach’s newest professional theater company, the Pompano Players. With their debut already well-received, the group has five more productions lined up, including Jerry's Girls in January and a musical tribute to Aretha Franklin in February.

Alongside the theater’s fresh performances, Pompano Beach Arts has a packed holiday season, starting with Light Up MLK and a festive murder mystery dinner, It’s the Most Wonderful Crime of the Year, on December 7.

Stay tuned for more music, art, and events by visitingPompanoBeachArts.org.