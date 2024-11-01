Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Pompano Players Debuts with New Theater Residency Program and Exciting Season Lineup

Posted

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City of Pompano Beach. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Cultural Programming Executive for the City of Pompano Beach, Jason King joined Inside South Florida to introduce Pompano Beach’s newest professional theater company, the Pompano Players. With their debut already well-received, the group has five more productions lined up, including Jerry's Girls in January and a musical tribute to Aretha Franklin in February.

Alongside the theater’s fresh performances, Pompano Beach Arts has a packed holiday season, starting with Light Up MLK and a festive murder mystery dinner, It’s the Most Wonderful Crime of the Year, on December 7.

Stay tuned for more music, art, and events by visitingPompanoBeachArts.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com