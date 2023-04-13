Watch Now
Pompano’s Live and Local Concert Series features Singer Leesa Richards

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 18:30:00-04

Singer, Leesa Richards, joined Inside South Florida to share what attendees can expect at this event on April 15th.

“I'm from Detroit originally. I always like to throw a little soul in a show when I can,” says Richards. “There'll be some music from the 70s and some jazz standards, soul and pop songs. I’m going to do a little bit of everything that I love.”

For more information, visit PompanoBeachArts.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department.

