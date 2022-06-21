Popular social media platform, Tiktok, is growing businesses

Small businesses sometimes face the challenge of finding the customers they need to thrive. Co-Founder and President of Hello Alice, Elizabeth Gore, joined Inside South Florida to share how the social media platform, TikTok, can work in your favor.

“There are a billion people on TikTok now, and that is a billion potential customers for small-business owners,” says Gore. “It is a cheap platform that's authentic and easy to use. It’s where small businesses should be.”

Social media platforms are used for more than connecting with friends and family. Businesses and their customers alike can use these sites to engage with each other.

“Small-business owners are using it as well. You can find mechanics, carpenters, doctors, lawyers, or accountants on TikTok. They are sharing best practices and how-tos,” says Gore. “You can put your products on TikTok, and consumers can click through to purchase them. It's a cheap, easy, and fun way to get your products out there as a small-business owner.”

Whether your mission is to gain followers, shares, or likes, there is one element that these objectives have in common. It is a must for companies to create content for their social media following.

“With TikTok, bring your authentic self and really show who you are. These two pair as a great marriage,” says Gore. “When small-business owners get on and say why I built this company, why I'm passionate, or this is my favorite product, people really resonate with that. Don't overproduce, bring your authentic self, and tell your story.”

TikTok can help business owners find more than just customers.

“We did a survey with TikTok, and another thing that we saw were people finding employees on TikTok,” says Gore. “Bosses are putting themselves out there, introducing themselves, and saying these are the types of employees that I'm looking for.”

For more information, visit GetStarted.TikTok.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by TikTok.