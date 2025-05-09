Post-Gala and in Pajamas: Inside South Florida Breaks Down the Met Gala in Style

Monday’s show had Inside South Florida hosts fully glammed up for our Met Gala-themed special, but LaMyiah Pearlinia decided to trade in couture for comfort. Entertainment Insider Ariel Cipolla joined once again, this time for a cozy and candid Met Gala recap—complete with slippers and pajamas.

Despite the wardrobe change, the fashion commentary didn’t miss a beat. Ariel paid homage to this year’s Met Gala theme—“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” specifically highlighting the celebration of Black dandyism. “It’s all about rich textures, precise tailoring, and storytelling through clothing,” he explained. “Whether that's pride, elegance, rebellion–all things you can shown in pieces of fashion.”

To keep the recap fun, Ariel and co-host LaMyiah played a game of “Served or Swerved,” rating which celebrity looks wowed and which missed the mark.

Doechii’s dramatic Louis Vuitton ensemble, styled in collaboration with Pharrell, was LaMyiah’s top pick. “She gave the nostalgia, she gave the aesthetic,” LaMyiah said. “She just looks great. And I think that is what black culture and fashion was–from the tailored look to the cigar, the fro, and the performance.”

Ariel’s favorite of the night was Bad Bunny in custom Prada. “Why I love it so much is because he understood the assignment and I think he completely wrapped himself up in what Black Dandyism is, but made it his own” he said. “For a theme that's about rebellion, I also thought it was lovely for him to wear a pava hat, which was traditionally worn in Puerto Rico by farmers, but then turned into a sign of rebellion. He's bringing in his own personal storytelling while also looking super-fly”

But not everyone made the cut. They both agreed that Anna Wintour missed the mark this year. “She just wore a gown and threw a little sports coat on. I didn't love it,” said LaMyiah. “So sorry, Ms.Wintour. I love your work but I don't love the fits that you wear to the Met Gala,” added Ariel.

Ariel also called out Maya Hawke’s look, noting that the Prada gown and cape combination felt off-theme. “It completely went in the opposite direction of what Black Dandyism is,” he said. “She wore this gown with a long cape that just clashed with each other and clashed with the green heel. And for the styling of her hair, they went with a messy look. For something that's supposed to be so precise, it just did not work for me and I think she did not fit into the theme.”

Even while poking fun, the segment was a reminder that fashion is subjective—and expressive. “We look forward to the Met Gala, every year, because it reminds us what fashion can do and the type of stories that you can tell with what you wear.”

