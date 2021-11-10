Watch
Practical gifts for everyone in your life

Posted at 5:14 PM, Nov 10, 2021
Get your loved ones something practical and thoughtful this season. Lifestyle expert Merilee Kern has some great ideas for just that, a long with a chance to win a trip to new york.

For those who are always on the go, consider the Michelin Endurance XT Wiper Blade. So many of us forget to change our blades, so this is perfect for those who like to stay prepared. These wipers improve drive visibility even in the harshest weather, and they last longer than other wipers as well.

This November, Michelin is celebrating Check Your Wipers Day with a chance to win a trip to New York and tons of other prizes at WipersDay.com

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content.

