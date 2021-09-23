Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Pregnancy Care During COVID-19

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:52 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 15:52:56-04

Many expecting moms wondered how can they and their baby stay healthy and best prep for what’s ahead in the middle of a pandemic. Well, here to ease your stresses is Senior Director at UnitedHealthcare’s clinical capability sector, Dr. Carolyn Brooks.

It's extremely important for expecting mothers to get preventative care early and consistently. However, those postpartum checkups are just as important. Your doctor can help you develop a pregnancy plan, and consistent visits will make it easier to catch anything that might be happening. At the postpartum visits, Dr. Brooks says moms will get physical care, but doctors will also make sure their mental health is strong.

Ask your doctor what resources are available to you, and how long they last. Some programs throughout the first year of the child's life, including nutritious meals and breastfeeding tools, as well as mental health resources.

New and expecting moms can head to EveryPregnancy.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors