Pregnancy Care During COVID-19

Many expecting moms wondered how can they and their baby stay healthy and best prep for what’s ahead in the middle of a pandemic. Well, here to ease your stresses is Senior Director at UnitedHealthcare’s clinical capability sector, Dr. Carolyn Brooks.

It's extremely important for expecting mothers to get preventative care early and consistently. However, those postpartum checkups are just as important. Your doctor can help you develop a pregnancy plan, and consistent visits will make it easier to catch anything that might be happening. At the postpartum visits, Dr. Brooks says moms will get physical care, but doctors will also make sure their mental health is strong.

Ask your doctor what resources are available to you, and how long they last. Some programs throughout the first year of the child's life, including nutritious meals and breastfeeding tools, as well as mental health resources.

New and expecting moms can head to EveryPregnancy.com

